Rossknecht, Mueller battle for Pennington County District 1

Two Republican candidates are facing off for Pennington County Board of Commissioners in District 1, incumbent Ron Rossknecht and challenger Mike Mueller.

Rossknecht and Mueller's race will be determined on the June 7 Republican primary ballot. There are no Democrats in the race. The pair participated in an Elevate Rapid City forum Thursday at Western Dakota Tech in Rapid City where they shared their views on county government and answered questions.

Rossknecht was elected in 2018, ousting George Ferebee from office. Rossknecht lives in Hill City and has been a Pennington County resident for more than 60 years. He is a real-estate appraiser and president/manager of Sheridan Lake Resort.

He said he is running for re-election to continue the hard work the Commission is undertaking as Pennington County grows. Rossknecht said he is responsive to everyone and is a man of his word.

"I won't give the county and the citizens of the county 100%, I will give them 125%. That's the way I roll," he said. "I'm a hard worker. I'm honest and I respect citizens and employees that work at Pennington County."

Mueller is a mechanical engineering graduate from South Dakota Mines with a career in both facilities and construction management. He lived in Rapid City beginning in 1981 and moved in 1985. Mueller returned to the area in 1988 and lives near Rockerville.

He said he decided to enter the race for Pennington County Commissioner to be a public servant and bring his management experience to the county.

"There's a lot of good things happening in the county. They have a lot of positive attitudes and good things happening," Mueller said. "There a lot of opportunities out there for improvement. Every one of us can improve every day. All I ask as a commissioner is that those department heads who we will be hiring and working with is that they push that same theme through their departments and help the community that they serve."

Rossknecht said as Pennington County grows, county government must play an integral role in infrastructure development and public safety. He said the commission must be "citizen-focused."

"When I say citizen focus, we need to be taking about property rights. So many times when people come to the commission and they have a problem, we get two sides — I've got their property rights and (the neighbor's) property rights," he said. "And I always say if you can balance those property rights out in that process, you've really done a good job."

Mueller said he is aware that there is growth going on in Pennington County and that county administration must be cognizant of property rights, but not ignore the Constitution when making plans for that growth.

"There are programs and obligations that come out that are way over and above what the Constitution would require," he said. "So, I think that's a good check down immediately to verify how much of this should we dive into... I'm going to be for fiscal responsibility and limiting funding for things that are not necessary."

Both candidates agreed that major infrastructure development is necessary in Pennington County to continue clean, renewable water resources as the county grows. Mueller and Rossknecht are in support of the water development project that would pipe water from the Missouri River.

Mueller proposed a zero-based budget to help bring property tax relief to residents.

"The spending side has to be addressed first... You can't spend it if you don't have it," Mueller said. "Just because there's a tax dollar flowing, it doesn't mean you have to spend it. If every department can zero-base budget and ratify and show me that that's a legitimate budget, you may come to the same dollar amount you have right now."

Rossknecht said the property tax rate is not going up, but it is the assessed value of the property that has increased. He said the county cannot raise its budget by more than 3% annually plus growth, but there is some relief coming.

"Something's going to have to go down and that's the mill levy," he said. "I don't think you're going to get sticker shock when you see your property taxes this year, simply because that mill levy will be adjusted accordingly."

