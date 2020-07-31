Rotary Club of Rapid City to launch food box in Lakota Homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rotary Club of Rapid City will on Friday present, dedicate and stock a free food distribution point in the Oyate Community Center location of Lakota Homes in North Rapid at 2430 Gnugnuska Drive.

The food box will be available to all residents. Non-perishable items will be donated by Rotary Club members and other community partners.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, the Rapid City Rotary Club has donated more than $15,000 to various community non-profits with the goal of fighting hunger. Local organizations receiving the funds include Rural America Initiatives, the Cornerstone Mission, Feeding South Dakota, and the Women’s and Children’s Shelter.

“Food security is a need and basic human right. Rotary is committed to helping families in Rapid City who have been negatively impacted by the economic devastation caused by layoffs from the COVID-19 crisis,” Dr. Ashok Kumar, President of the Rotary Club, said in a press release.

Participating in the ceremony will be the Dr. Kumar and representatives of the Lakota Homes Board of Directors, Acting Chief of Police Don Hedrick, a City Council representative and Rotarians. The brief event will start about 2 p.m.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0