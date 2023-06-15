Youth and Family Services and the Rotary Clubs of Rapid City offer a program to provide emergency assistance to YFS families in crisis.

This relief program provides urgent, immediate support to YFS families who have witnessed or experienced trauma. The program was established during the COVID-19 pandemic, and families in crisis continue to need support.

“YFS serves some of the most vulnerable children and families in Rapid City and the Black Hills area,” said Dr. Ashok Kumar, immediate past president of the Rapid City Rotary Club. “Our two clubs collaborated with YFS to help meet some of the urgent, critical needs for families in crisis such as paying for gas for travel, clothing, diapers, and other items for families."

Every year, YFS provides programs and services for more than 14,000 children and families in Rapid City and 29 counties in western South Dakota. Up to 85% of children enrolled in YFS programs come from low-income families. In Rapid City alone, 16.2% — about one-sixth – of residents live at or below the poverty line, according to datausa.io.

“Families in poverty already face numerous difficulties, and those who have experienced trauma face exponentially increased challenges,” said Connie Olson, YFS’ Chief Development Director. “As these families struggled to meet their basic needs, many had a difficult time covering the cost of essential items that provide health, stability and safety for their family.”

The relief program for YFS families began as a collection of donations from Rapid City Rotary Club and Rapid City Rushmore Rotary Club; the donations were matched by a grant from Rotary District 5610. Rotarians in Rapid City remain committed to providing help to families in need.

For decades, YFS has maintained a strong case management component of its services. Staff members have more in-depth understanding of YFS families and their financial situations, and YFS staff works closely with families to assess their needs.

“When a family has an immediate need and no other funding opportunity exists, these [relief program] funds are made available to help meet at least a portion of the family’s needs,” Olson said. "We are very appreciative of the ongoing efforts of the Rapid City Rotary Club and Rapid City Rushmore Rotary Clubs. These funds are helping families stabilize in order to get back on their feet and move toward economic mobility.”

The community can join this relief effort. Those interested in contributing to the relief program can contact Olson at (605) 342-4195 or colson@youthandfamilyservices.org. Go to youthandfamilyservices.org for more information about YFS programs and services.