Rotary names essay contest winners

Learners from Rapid City High School recently submitted essays in the Four-Way Test Essay Contest, sponsored by the Rushmore Rotary Club. This year’s Rushmore Rotary Club’s Four-Way Test Essay Contest winners are Jaiven Bobzien, Brook Maxner, Kaylee Wood, and Angelo Ruiz.

The essay prompt asked learners to write about how they can apply the International Rotary Club’s Four-Way Test to their community or school. The Four-Way Test was conceived by Herbert J. Taylor, a Chicago Rotarian and president of Rotary International in 1932. It asks “of the things we think, say, or do…”

1. Is it the TRUTH?

2. Is it FAIR to all concerned?

3. Will it build GOODWILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?

4. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

Winners of the essay contest are typically awarded by a surprise in-class visit from Rushmore Rotary Club members and Rapid City High School staff. This year in the midst of a school closure, a more socially distant approach was taken. Learners were notified by phone and cash prizes delivered to their homes.

Rapid City High School teacher Sean Binder said, "It is always encouraging to see learners excited about writing.”