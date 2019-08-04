STURGIS | Aside from bruises, contusions, road rash and an all-over achy feeling, how did motorcycle daredevil “High-Flyin’” Cole Freeman assess the last 48 hours leading up to the opening of the Sturgis motorcycle rally?
“Awesome” he said. “I love it.”
Freeman, of St. Louis, Mo., opened the rally on Friday in spectacular fashion, jumping a specially-prepared, Harley-Davidson road bike over Sturgis’ legendary Main Street.
Freeman, sporting his trademark dark suitcoat over a white t-shirt, warmed up a massive crowd gathered at the intersection of Harley-Davidson Way and Main Street, with several speed passes before finally angling up a narrow launch ramp at 55 miles per hour, easily clearing a gap of about 70 feet.
Touching down with a thump well down the landing ramp, Freeman skidded to halt on the asphalt street surface, and was forced to lay the bike down to keep from colliding with a chain link boundary fence,
That Freeman was able to jump at all in Sturgis should have been in doubt after a practice spill for a Thursday jump in front of the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
Freeman was attempting to make a final jump to test changes to his bike’s suspension system, but missed a gear shift and wound up skidding off the 8-foot tall ramp, tumbling to halt under the bike on the pavement.
A crew from Klock Werx Customs rebuilt his damaged machine in about three hours. Battered, bruised and sore, Freeman not only completed the Corn Palace jump, he did it twice for good measure.
“The crowd freaked out when I did it twice. They were not expecting that,” said Freeman, who had to give up his career as a firefighter after suffering numerous injuries in a motorcycle accident east of Sturgis in 2015.
He then drove all night to get set up in Sturgis for Friday afternoon’s jump, which actually cleared 116 feet in front of cheering spectators, many recording the moment on their mobile phones.
Freeman said he won’t forget the sight as he motored to the top of the ramp after completing the Sturgis jump.
“When I got to the top of the ramp and looked left and right I couldn’t believe the sea of people,” Freeman said “They were everywhere.”
Done performing, he now plans to enjoy the rest of this week’s rally riding a Harley-Davidson Roadglide he received as payment from rally officials for doing the jump.
“I’m absolutely humbled to jump over the most famous road in motorcycle history,” he said. “I feel this will go down in the books for a long time and be remembered.”