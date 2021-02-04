 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rounds assigned to five committees in U.S. Senate
alert top story

Rounds assigned to five committees in U.S. Senate

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Rounds at Hot Springs.JPG

Sen. Mike Rounds speaks at a press conference at the Hot Springs Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Hot Springs on March 2, 2020.

 Nathan Thompson, Journal staff

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., announced Thursday he will serve on five Senate committees during the legislative session.

Rounds will continue on the Senate Armed Services Committee, the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, and the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. He gained membership on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on five critical committees — each with opportunities to help shape our work on behalf of South Dakotans,” Rounds said in a statement.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rounds said he will bolster support for Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City by serving on the Armed Services Committee as the base prepares for the B-21 bomber squadron.

South Dakota is home to one of the largest per-capita populations of veterans in the country. Rounds said he will continue to fight for improved care at the Hot Springs and Fort Meade VA medical centers while serving on the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

Rounds said he is pleased to join the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

“The Native American population is an important part of our South Dakota community. But too often, the federal government has failed to maintain a working relationship with the tribes," he said. "I look forward to working with tribal leaders. I believe we can improve the communications between tribes in South Dakota and provide equal access for Native Americans if we work together.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3
Local

Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

There is no room in our society for ugly racist graffiti. We may have our political differences, but my heart aches for those hurt by bigoted …

Your Two Cents for Feb. 2
Local

Your Two Cents for Feb. 2

Seems like there is a blank check for spending in SD. With so many suitable buildings sitting empty in Rapid City, why are we considering spen…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News