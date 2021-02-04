Rounds assigned to five committees in U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., announced Thursday he will serve on five Senate committees during the legislative session.

Rounds will continue on the Senate Armed Services Committee, the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, and the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. He gained membership on the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on five critical committees — each with opportunities to help shape our work on behalf of South Dakotans,” Rounds said in a statement.

Rounds said he will bolster support for Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City by serving on the Armed Services Committee as the base prepares for the B-21 bomber squadron.

South Dakota is home to one of the largest per-capita populations of veterans in the country. Rounds said he will continue to fight for improved care at the Hot Springs and Fort Meade VA medical centers while serving on the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs.

Rounds said he is pleased to join the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

“The Native American population is an important part of our South Dakota community. But too often, the federal government has failed to maintain a working relationship with the tribes," he said. "I look forward to working with tribal leaders. I believe we can improve the communications between tribes in South Dakota and provide equal access for Native Americans if we work together.”

