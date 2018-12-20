U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., has issued an explanation of his “no” vote on a criminal-justice reform bill that passed the Senate by a vote of 87-12 on Tuesday.
“I support the intent of criminal justice reform, particularly for nonviolent offenders, but the First Step Act fails to adequately protect South Dakota families from violent criminals who should remain behind bars,” Rounds said Wednesday in a news release.
House passage of the bill is expected this week, and President Donald Trump has indicated he will sign the bill into law.
According to an Associated Press summary of the legislation, it would give judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and would boost prisoner rehabilitation efforts. It would also reduce the life sentence for some drug offenders with three convictions, or "three strikes," to 25 years. Another provision would allow about 2,600 federal prisoners sentenced for crack cocaine offenses before August 2010 the opportunity to petition for a reduced penalty.
Rounds said the bill does not exclude some violent offenders from eligibility for early release, which he said could put the public at risk. He also said the bill lacks support from South Dakota’s attorney general and local law enforcement officials.
Rounds’ news release included a comment from South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, a Republican, who said he supports some of the legislation’s goals but added, “I share in the concerns about additional safeguards needed in the final legislation to protect victims and our communities from certain violent criminals and sex offenders and remain hopeful that continued work will strengthen these important protections.”
The 87 Senate “yes” votes for the bill came from a mix of Republicans and Democrats, while all 12 “no” votes came from Republicans.
Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., voted in favor of the bill.
"While not perfect, this overwhelmingly bipartisan legislation is an important and productive step in the right direction for a tough but fair criminal justice system," Thune said in a written statement to the Journal. "It’s a good example of what can happen when the president, his administration, and Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill come together to solve problems in a bipartisan way.”
Sam Parkinson, executive director of the South Dakota Democratic Party, cited Thune's support of the bill while condemning Rounds' vote against the bill.
"It is very disappointing that rather than join the vast majority of his colleagues of both parties – including Sen. John Thune – in supporting this important legislation, Sen. Rounds instead joined with some of the most extreme voices in the Senate to vote against it," Parkinson said Wednesday in a news release.
The Journal has asked and is awaiting a reply from the office of U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, R-S.D. — who is also the governor-elect of South Dakota — about whether and how she will vote on the bill when it comes up for its expected House vote this week.