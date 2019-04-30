Flooding remains a top concern for U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds.
And the South Dakota Republican has been letting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers know his thoughts about it.
In Mitchell on Friday, April 26, Rounds said he’s understanding of the issues that the Corps faces, but wants it to be as proactive as possible with monitoring the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System, or the series of dams on the Missouri River.
“We’re trying to show people that the only management tool they have is how much they let out at the bottom of Gavins Point,” Rounds said. “We want to know how early they begin to let it out, and how much they let it out.”
Normally, the Corps operates the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System with eight objectives, with flood control among other issues like navigation, hydropower, recreation, fish and wildlife and water quality. But since the flooding events in March, officials with the Corps have said that flood control is the top priority during periods of significant runoff.
“I think there was a little bit of misunderstanding,” Rounds said. “They’ve restated that flood control, when we reach the point where we’re having floods, is their primary purpose. That is a step in the right direction.”
Officials for the Corps said the flooding along the Missouri River could not have been prevented due to large amounts of water that flowed into the river downstream of the dams and the frozen conditions of the ground when that precipitation occurred.
Rounds said the Corps at Gavins Point Dam responded appropriately when the time arrived.
“This year, we were able to expedite the release of flows from Gavins Point probably faster than any other time that I can remember,” he said. “They also started earlier with a higher flow, but they also moved it up to 55,000 feet quicker than they have in the past.”
March runoff into the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was also historic, measuring at 11 million-acre-feet, which is the highest total on record dating back 120 years and nearly four times the March average of 2.9 million-acre-feet.
Rounds also noted that the Corps needs to install its snowpack monitoring systems for the Plains states. He said that the Corps’ own internal reporting called for it in 2014, and the money has been successfully appropriated and authorized. He said the start of installing 240 monitoring sites should begin this year, according to the Corps, and testing has been taking place at South Dakota State University.
Rounds said he understands that the water management can go in cycles, but wants the Corps to remain proactive in managing the dams with the conditions.
“We want them to be a little more proactive as they do it,” he said. “This was a year, I think, where the oversight we’re providing is helping, and I think they’re paying attention to what we’re telling them.”