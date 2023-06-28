South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds secured nearly $400 million in funding for Ellsworth Air Force Base's B-21 construction projects as the National Defense Authorization Act passed out of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The Senate Armed Services Committee voted 24-to-1 to advance Fiscal Year 2024's NDAA, which supports $886.3 billion in funding for national defense.

For Ellsworth, $395 million will go toward construction, including $160 million for the B-21 phase hangar, $160 million for the B-21 weapons generation facility, and $75 million for the B-21 fuel system maintenance dock. Another $2.325 billion was set aside for B-21 procurement. Last year, Rounds shepherded $335.9 million to Ellsworth for construction projects as part of 47 unique pieces of legislation he authored.

"We have the B-21 Bomber coming to Rapid City and we are still on time and on target for getting it in here. It is appropriately funded. You know we've got money coming in right now for Ellsworth Air Force base for the construction of the physical needs," Rounds said. "All of these items are on time with regard to getting them done before the B 21 actually arrives, and so those are the types of things that we're trying to get done."

Rounds lauded the program's timeliness and called the incoming bomber "one of the most important legs in the triad": offensively capable and a tactical, nuclear deterrent.

Other South Dakota impacts from the NDAA include $5.25 million for the construction of a National Guard Readiness Center in Sioux Falls, and increased prioritization of cybersecurity partnerships with higher-education institutions like Dakota State University.

"Young people can actually stay in South Dakota and do cyber work with the armed services and not have to leave our state," Rounds said. "It also means that young people can do research with the Army and not have to leave our state. So, those things to me are really important."

Despite the billions set aside for defense, Rounds said additional funding is needed. Inflationary costs for fuel weren't factored into the president's initial budget, something Rounds said could be an additional five to six billion. Senators also felt more work was needed on the cybersecurity and artificial intelligence fronts and wanted additional funding added to the bottom line.

More could be done for the direct impact to military personnel, Rounds said, including funding for the ever-increasing healthcare and prescription drug costs.

"We want to make sure that men and women and their families have access to [healthcare]. We've looked at a number of different options, but once again, it's important that when individuals are gone, they're overseas, that their families know that their health care is going to be taken care of," he said. "It's an ongoing battle."

Part of that direct impact includes a 5.2% pay raise for military and Department of Defense civilian personnel, and a focus on improvements to the quality and oversight of military barracks. It also modifies the calculation of basic allowance for housing (BAH) rates for junior enlisted.

SASC considered 445 amendments to the NDAA, 286 of which were eventually adopted. Key highlights include prioritizing exercises with NATO countries that meet the goal of spending 2% of their gross domestic product on defense, improves DoD personnel training regarding foreign military sales and arms transfers, and requires an annual report on DoD's unfunded priorities.

Somewhat controversial highlights involve diversity, equity and inclusion programs, as well as travel for reproductive healthcare — including abortions — by military personnel. One NDAA amendment requires oversight and limitation on the pay and hiring of employees whose sole function involves developing the diversity, equity and inclusion programs and policies. The other requires a report on oversight, legality and processes surrounding DoD policy for traveling for reproductive health.

"Because of this most recent trend which has been more along the lines of trying to identify everybody based upon either their sex, their sexual identity, or the color of their skin. Somehow we're supposed to identify these things and separate them out, and we think it's doing more damage than it is good to the morale within the different branches," Rounds said.

The committee was trying to get military personnel "back to what they're supposed to be doing in the first place," which is national defense. They want everyone treated equally, according to Rounds, who also said it likely won't impact a lot of people, "because...the vast majority of the time spent in training is on the actual mission."

It's the 63rd NDAA, something Rounds said draws Republicans and Democrats together for common goals.

"Republicans and Democrats alike recognize how serious the defense of our country really is. And for me, that's a positive thing. It's a positive step for the country. And it's kind of an example of what other committees could do in the future to address other types of problems that our country does have," he said. "We need to get as much of the partisan politics out of it and focus on what we agree on, which is about 80% of the stuff that we talk about."

The NDAA will now move to the full Senate floor for consideration.