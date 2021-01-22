Rounds, Thune vote to confirm retired General Lloyd Austin for defense secretary

WASHINGTON | South Dakota Sens. Mike Rounds and John Thune joined 91 other senators Friday in voting to confirm Lloyd Austin as the nation's first black secretary of defense.

Thune and Rounds, who is a member of the Senate Armed Forces Committee, also voted Thursday to support a waiver of legal prohibition for Austin, since Austin is a recently retired military officer.

"Mr. Austin will make an excellent secretary of defense,” Rounds said in a statement. “He has earned praise from his colleagues throughout his military career, from the time he entered the Army in 1975 to working his way up to become a four-star general."

Rounds said he is looking forward to working with Austin to continue strengthening national defense and to bring the B-21 Raider bombers to Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City.

