Rounds to seek re-election to U.S. Senate

PIERRE | Sen. Mike Rounds announced Thursday he is seeking re-election after a period of uncertainty as his wife underwent cancer treatment in recent months.

The first-term Republican from South Dakota made the announcement the day after voting to acquit President Donald Trump of impeachment charges. He will face a state representative from Rapid City in the Republican primary.

Rounds has said that his wife Jean is “on a path to recovery” after undergoing treatment for a malignant, high-grade aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve. He called the diagnosis and treatment his family's "most difficult challenge to date.”

GOP state Rep. Scyller Borglum is mounting a primary challenge to Rounds and has tried to position herself as more right-wing than him.

Rounds holds a significant cash advantage over Borglum. He holds over $1.8 million; she has just over $8,000.

Two Democrats have announced they will be running for the Senate seat — former state Rep. Dan Ahlers and Clara Hart, who holds several local leadership positions in Sioux Falls.

