Keryn Rowland has announced her campaign for Pennington County commissioner in District 1.

Rowland, a Democrat, will face Ronald Rossknecht, a Republican, and Howard Euneau, an independent, in the Nov. 6 general election. Current District 1 Commissioner George Ferebee was defeated by Rossknecht in the June Republican primary election.

In a news release, Rowland described herself as a nearly 30-year Rapid City resident with a bachelor's degree in communications from Black Hills State University and a master's in organizational communication from the University of South Dakota.

She spent more than 25 years as a human resources professional, and worked in nonprofit management for four years as chapter manager at the Black Hills Area Chapter of the American Red Cross before serving in a national role for another two years. 

“I believe that good policies are the foundation of good government, and the best policies are rooted in fact-based information, strategic vision and stakeholder input," Rowland said in her news release. 

