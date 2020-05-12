Rules, reality and rumors at COVID-19 reservation checkpoints

Sanderson said the complaints came in three weeks ago from retailers in towns within or bordering the reservation. He said gasoline deliveries have been blocked at least twice and there’s “inconsistent application on the ground with the regulations.”

Drivers with permits are sometimes immediately let through but may later be stopped to answer questions that are already on the permits, Sanderson said. And he said some retailers feel the checkpoint workers are purposefully trying to make things difficult.

Ryan Maher, a senator from Isabel on the Cheyenne River Reservation, said he received “nonstop” complaints about the checkpoints, especially after the permit system was created.

He said he knows of two gasoline, one tire and one fertilizer delivery that have been turned around. And he said a rancher who lives on the reservation had to re-route multiple outgoing and incoming vehicles.

The senator said the permits are handled differently at each checkpoint and non-tribal members — who usually aren’t under the tribe’s jurisdiction — can face tribal fines or banishment if they violate the terms on the permit. He said some non-members are afraid the tribe will retaliate against them if they speak up about problems with the checkpoints.