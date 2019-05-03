The fourth annual Run for Ruhl fundraising event is May 4.
Registration for the 5K Fun Run starts at 2 p.m. at the Memorial Park Bandshell in Rapid City, and the run starts at 3 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
At 5 p.m., there will be door prizes and a silent auction at an after party at Hay Camp Brewing Company. Group registration is available at bit.ly/2vykrdJ, and the most members from an organization will win a traveling trophy.