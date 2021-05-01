Rural ambulance services worry about their survival

Staffing shortages caused a volunteer ambulance service in rural Meade County to shut down last year, suddenly putting residents of the area an hour of travel time from any ambulance coverage.

The Rural Meade County Ambulance Service in Enning, about 50 miles east of Sturgis, closed in April 2020. The service responded to about 30 calls each year, and volunteers from Enning also assisted other agencies and transported patients in major emergencies.

After the closure, ambulances services in Faith, Wall and Newell agreed to cover most of the more than 1,200 square miles previously serviced by the Rural Meade County Ambulance Service. In extreme emergencies, air ambulances can respond to calls in the small swath still considered uncovered by the other ground ambulances.

In a subsequent election, Meade County voters approved a new ambulance tax district last year. Households in the county outside of Sturgis will contribute about $75 a year for the service, and county commissioners agreed to give the Rural Meade County Ambulance $5,000 to re-open. About 10 people are taking the 180-hour class required to become emergency medical technicians.



The uncertainty in Enning is a possible harbinger of future problems for other rural ambulance services, said Jerry Derr, assistant for the Meade County Commission office.

“What’s happened in central Meade County is going to be replicated statewide,” said Derr, who has had conversations with the South Dakota DOH about the issue. “You’ve got people doing this for decades but want to get out of it, having that responsibility and trying to get younger people in the community and pick up that mantle, you’re just not getting in the rural areas.”

Kathy Chesney and her crew in Philip recently drove 47 miles north of their station to help a patient too weak to get out of his house. While the ambulance team was there, that patient went into cardiac arrest and was saved.

The Philip Ambulance Service, located in Haakon County, was the closest to the rancher’s home.

“If we hadn’t been there, he would not have survived,” said Chesney, 55. “Anything else would’ve been too late.”

The Philip Ambulance Service responds to about 230 calls each year in its service area that covers more than 1,200 square miles. About 15 volunteers are on the roster, but only three people are typically available to take calls during the day, said Chesney, who has been a paramedic in the area for 24 years.



A 2017 report on the Sturgis Emergency Ambulance Service said the lack of certified paramedics is “a serious problem in the state and especially west river.”



Emergencies such as skiing accidents or hiker injuries that require crews to ride snowmobiles or hike to an injured person can easily push response times to an hour, said Brian Hambek, director of the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service.

South Dakota urges that 90% of all 911 calls lead to a dispatch of help within 10 minutes, Hambek said, though there is no state requirement for service times.

Ambulance services in far western South Dakota sometimes need to transfer patients to Montana or Colorado when closer South Dakota hospitals can’t take a patient, which could put a crew out of service for up to 14 hours. If another emergency occurs in their coverage area while they’re gone, other volunteers or services must be called upon.

