Rural America Initiatives’ Ateyapi Mentoring Program has been awarded a Youth Engagement in Sports grant in the amount of $799,990 over two years from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Minority Health, according to news release.
"This is a big deal for us and we’re very excited,” said RAI Ateyapi director Whitney Rencountre II. "It gives us new life and it’s going to help bridge some of the relationships that we already have created in our community.”
Rencountre said the Youth Engagement in Sports initiative is intended to help students who don’t have the access or support in homes to learn about proper nutrition and the importance of exercise, and who might also struggle in school.
“We’re targeting the Native American youth that are as risk, to provide them with the opportunity to learn more about exercise and nutrition,” Rencountre said.
The YES grant will provide for hiring up to four mentors to help children at 6th-, 7th-, and 8th-grade levels with academics during school and with nutrition and exercise after school.
The YES Initiative is for students who generally not interested in a sports team, but it will encourage physical health through participation in lifetime individual activities including running, cross-fit and traditional wacipi dancing.
“The main focus is encouraging them to exercise for 60 minutes per day,” Rencountre said. “It’s going to provide a mentor to all the students that we serve with the tools that they need to change their lifestyles and hopefully become healthier through that process.”
The two-year program has the potential to help more than 500 students, he said.