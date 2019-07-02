SPEARFISH | A Saturday afternoon fire destroyed a rural mail carrier’s vehicle and its contents in a wooded neighborhood south of Spearfish.
Spearfish Assistant fire chief Rob Mathis said the fire was reported at 1:29 p.m. on Elk Run Road in the Mountain Plains II subdivision.
Because of the remote location, the Spearfish Volunteer Fire Department responded with a water tender and three engines. The third engine was later cancelled.
Upon arrival, the first units found the vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee equipped with a right-hand driver’s location, fully engulfed in flames.
A plume of dark smoke from the Jeep’s burning tires was briefly visible from downtown Spearfish. Firefighters quickly quelled the blaze.
“They initiated fire attack and we were able to knock it down in a matter of minutes,” Mathis said. Unfortunately because of the location, the vehicle and all its contents were a total loss.”
The road surface suffered some damage from the intense heat. Calm weather conditions helped keep the fire confined to the vehicle. No homes were threatened, he said.
“There were trees right alongside of the road, so it had the potential to spread to the trees, but the wind was just right,” Mathis said.
A mechanical issue with the Jeep is considered to have caused the fire. There were no injuries, Mathis said.