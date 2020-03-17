Rural Sturgis ambulance district vote shifts locations

STURGIS | A March 23 election to determine the fate of a proposed rural ambulance district is still going on, in spite of concerns over the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Only the location is changing, said Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer.

Voting was originally slated for the Sturgis Community Center, but will instead shift to the Auditor’s office in the Erskine Administration Building at 1300 Sherman St., Suite 126, in Sturgis.

“We did not want to place an undue burden upon the City at the Community Center regarding the rising concerns about the COVID-19 virus,” Schieffer said in a news release.

After consulting with the Secretary of State’s office in Pierre, Schieffer decided to move the election to a conference room near the auditor’s office.

During Monday’s voting, only four to five voters at a time will be allowed to cast ballots to maintain “social distancing,” Schieffer said.

“We’ve just been preaching, ‘be safe, be smart, wash your hands.’ We’ve been doing everything on our part to make sure everything is sanitized and that we have a safe experience for both our voters and election workers,” Schieffer said.