Rural Sturgis ambulance district vote shifts locations

STURGIS | A March 23 election to determine the fate of a proposed rural ambulance district is still going on, in spite of concerns over the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Only the location is changing, said Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer.
Voting was originally slated for the Sturgis Community Center, but will instead shift to the Auditor’s office in the Erskine Administration Building at 1300 Sherman St., Suite 126, in Sturgis.
“We did not want to place an undue burden upon the City at the Community Center regarding the rising concerns about the COVID-19 virus,” Schieffer said in a news release.
After consulting with the Secretary of State’s office in Pierre, Schieffer decided to move the election to a conference room near the auditor’s office.
During Monday’s voting, only four to five voters at a time will be allowed to cast ballots to maintain “social distancing,” Schieffer said.
“We’ve just been preaching, ‘be safe, be smart, wash your hands.’ We’ve been doing everything on our part to make sure everything is sanitized and that we have a safe experience for both our voters and election workers,” Schieffer said.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Schieffer said more than 200 absentee ballots have already been cast, and she expects the number to exceed 250 by the absentee voting deadline at the end of the business day on Friday, March 20.
Eligible voters are those registered and residing within the boundaries of the proposed district, as listed at meadecounty.org.
Residents living inside the Sturgis city limits or within the municipality of Buffalo Chip are not eligible to cast ballots.
If the formation of the ambulance district is approved, then another election will be set to choose a board of directors, which will set fees to fund ambulance service for the new district.