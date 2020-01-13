Rush lose Quenneville to call-up, sign goalie

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday captain Peter Quenneville has been called up to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs and the signing of goaltender Gordon Defiel.

Quenneville’s call-up comes just 72 hours after he tied a franchise record with four goals in a 5-2 win against the Cincinnati Cyclones last Friday night. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward leaves the Rush as the team’s leader in every offensive statistical category, earning 20 goals, 25 assists and 45 points in 37 games this season.

Quenneville’s younger brother, John, played in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks, affiliate of the Rockford IceHogs, this season. He was assigned to Rockford on Sunday.

Defiel, who will join the Rush for Wednesday’s game against Wichita, comes to Rapid City after starting the season with the Indy Fuel. The 6-foot, 190-pound net-minder went 0-2-0-0, with a 5.00 goals-against average (GAA) and .861 save percentage.

Defiel played in 24 total games during the 2018-19 season, with a career-high 21 coming at the ECHL level with the Fuel and South Carolina Stingrays.