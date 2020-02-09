Rush lose to Wichita

The Wichita Thunder rode three power play goals to take a 7-4 win over the Rapid City Rush on Sunday afternoon in their final head-to-head meeting of the season.

The Thunder are now four points back of the Rush for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division. The Rush still hold five games in hand in head-to-head matchups against Wichita with 24 games remaining in the season.

Despite suffocating offensive pressure by the Rush to start the game, it was the Thunder that left with a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Stefan Fournier scored in back-to-back games against the Rush when he collected the puck on the blue line and skated in virtually uncontested towards the Rush net. Fournier beat Rush net-minder Merrick Madsen to give the Thunder an early 1-0 lead with 4:18 left in the first period. Spencer Dorowicz and Vincent Desharnais assisted on Fournier’s goal.

Peter Crinella doubled Wichita’s lead with 6 seconds left in the first frame on their first power play of the game. Crinella deflected an Ostap Safin slot shot past a screened Madsen to make it a 2-0 lead, with Safin and Patrik Parkkonen assisting.

For a second game in a row, Tanner Karty provided the Rush with their first goal of the contest, striking once again in the second period.