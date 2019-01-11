The Rapid City Rush ECHL pro hockey team, in conjunction with Rushmore Plaza Civic Center and the City of Rapid City, announced on Friday a change in ownership for the team, effective immediately.
Rush majority owner Scott Mueller has announced the departure of long-time owners Barry and Luke Peterson, and has begun a mutual partnership with Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr of Spire Sports + Entertainment as new members of the Rapid City Rush Ownership Group.
Mueller thanked the Petersons for their partnership and effort with the organization and expressed his excitement to begin working with the new group in a press release sent Friday.
Spire Sports + Entertainment, a leading athlete management and corporate consulting agency in the sports industry, has a diverse range of global expertise in client representation, creative services, analytics, promotion, hospitality, and event management. Spire was created to manage and serve talent and corporate clients within the sports industry and beyond.
“This is an exciting day for our families, our employees, and both T.J. and I as we become part of the ownership group of the Rapid City Rush. We have enjoyed learning about this great city and the organization, and meeting some of our passionate fans that have been the backbone of this franchise for over ten years,” said Dickerson, Co-Founder of Spire Holdings.
For Spire Sports + Entertainment, this isn’t their first foray into professional sports. In the fall of 2018, the group purchased the charter of Furniture Row Racing, and will participate in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series this year with the No. 77 Cup car fielded by driver Eric Jones in 2017.
Additionally, the group has also ventured into music, launching Spire Music in 2017 with an office in Nashville, Tenn.
Starting last year, the group has worked with multi-platinum artist Dierks Bentley and a “fully integrated multi-level marketing relationship with the artist and 5-Hour Energy in support of his MOUNTAIN HIGH TOUR”, per the group’s website. Additionally, Spire handles all sales, marketing, and promotion for Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway, and the largest dirt-track event in the United States: the Knoxville Nationals.
“We have been looking for several years to find something in minor league sports, and see if what we do in motorsports translates to this space. Our due diligence indicates that it does,” said T.J. Puchyr, Co-Founder of Spire Holdings.
“The announcement is great news for the City and for fans of the Rapid City Rush,” Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said, in reference to the transition in ownership.
“The ownership group includes a new partner with an impressive record in sports ownership, management and marketing, which will be key to sparking increased interest in the Rush moving forward. It's also important to retain a local owner in the mix, who represents strong passion for the team and maintaining professional hockey's presence in the area.”