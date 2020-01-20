Rush player grateful every day

Jalen Smereck grew up in Detroit and started playing hockey when he was two years old. Now he is splitting time between the Rapid City Rush and their American Hockey League affiliate in Tuscon.
Even in a city known as Hockeytown, the Tigers, Lions and Pistons create a lot of baseball, football and basketball fans. That is especially true in Smereck's old neighborhood.
Even though the first black professional hockey player joined the NHL in 1957, on average there is still only about one black player per team in the league. That is true in the minor leagues as well.
Smereck has dealt with that reality from the time he was a child in youth hockey.
"That's just the way it has been from day one to today," Smereck said. "You just have to expect it an be ready for it. Both of my parents believed in me and encouraged me to go out and prove people wrong my whole life."
Smereck's dad coached his two older brothers in the sport, so he got his start at two years old. He played basketball and baseball until he started high school, but hockey was always the sport he took seriously. He missed practices and games in the other sports traveling with his hockey team. It was just a natural choice that he would give those sports up to focus on the ice.
As the only player of color on most teams he is on, Smereck appreciates the work of civil rights leaders who made it possible for him to follow his dreams.
"I appreciate Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks and many others who have done things before to bring us where we are now," Smereck said. He said today's holiday in honor of King is important, but he doesn't think about racial issues more on that day. "I think you need to be grateful every day."
Smereck said he knows the sting of racism. He said it was a lot harder when he was younger.
"When you are young, you know about racism but you don't really understand it," he said. He said he learned a lot by watching the movie "42" about Jackie Robinson breaking into the ranks of Major League Baseball. "Watching him react to those situations and how it affected his career, I learned a lot from his example."
Smereck said negative situations would often happen in youth hockey and when he would report incidents to referees, they wouldn't do anything about it. Beyond youth hockey, a similarly racially charged incident happened this season during one of the games he played with the AHL Tuscon Roadrunners.
"It's happened so much that I have learned to let that go on and not react," Smereck said.
But Smereck doesn't want to be seen as a black hockey player. He wants to be just another player on a great team.
"I want to do my job and help the team win," he said.
He said he wants his legacy as a player to be an inspiration to other kids who don't come from typical hockey backgrounds and can go on to make their dreams happen.
"I want kids who watch me to realize that anything is possible," he said. "If you say you can't, you will limit yourself."
Smereck said one of the things he enjoys most about being a professional hockey player is being able to give back in several ways. He loves to meet and talk to young fans and he also gives back to less fortunate people in his neighborhood in the off-season.
"It is a big thing for me because of how I grew up," he said. "I know what it is like to be on the lower end. It is important to give back."
Smereck is one of several Rapid City Rush players who have been called up to the AHL team this year. He pointed out that the team is also struggling through some key injuries. The fact that they are still in the mix is a promising sign to him.
"If we all get to stay together and get some guys back who are hurt, we could make the playoffs and make a little bit of noise," Smereck said of the Rush, who climbed to third in their division with a win Friday night. "We have a great team when we put all the pieces together."