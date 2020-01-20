Rush player grateful every day

Jalen Smereck grew up in Detroit and started playing hockey when he was two years old. Now he is splitting time between the Rapid City Rush and their American Hockey League affiliate in Tuscon.

Even in a city known as Hockeytown, the Tigers, Lions and Pistons create a lot of baseball, football and basketball fans. That is especially true in Smereck's old neighborhood.

Even though the first black professional hockey player joined the NHL in 1957, on average there is still only about one black player per team in the league. That is true in the minor leagues as well.

Smereck has dealt with that reality from the time he was a child in youth hockey.

"That's just the way it has been from day one to today," Smereck said. "You just have to expect it an be ready for it. Both of my parents believed in me and encouraged me to go out and prove people wrong my whole life."

Smereck's dad coached his two older brothers in the sport, so he got his start at two years old. He played basketball and baseball until he started high school, but hockey was always the sport he took seriously. He missed practices and games in the other sports traveling with his hockey team. It was just a natural choice that he would give those sports up to focus on the ice.