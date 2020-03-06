Rush rally to get OT win over Utah

Some hockey wins result from superior play or favorable bounces of the puck. Others from a gutsy, never-say-die performance. Rapid City’s performance on Friday night at the Rushmore Plaza Ice Arena was just that as the Rush overcame a 3-0 first period deficit, rebounded again after falling behind 4-2 in the third frame and defeated the Utah Grizzlies 5-4 in overtime.

After a tying goal by Tyler Coulter, his 22nd and second of the game, with 43.7 second remaining, Darian Romanko drilled the game-winner on a one-timer off a Brennan Saulnier pass to cap off the thrilling comeback.

“It was a little inside off Brennan’s behind the back pass, and I got as much as I could on it and it was a little bit of a changeup and maybe got the goalie off guard a little bit,” Romanko said. “We were playing super well after giving up those quick early goals and then just kept playing hard. With the trade deadline last week, we have solidified out roster and everything has been positive in the room and we showed it on the ice tonight.”