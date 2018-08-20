This year, the Rapid City Rush hockey team is banking on newfound success with new faces on the ice and new ideas designed to bring fans back to their home ice at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
It’s no secret Rapid City’s lone professional sports franchise has struggled both on the ice, failing to make the ECHL playoffs the last three years, and at the box office, and with dwindling attendance, attributed in part to the poor team performance.
That’s a stark contrast to the Rush’s early years, when the team claimed a Central Hockey League championship in just its second season in 2009-2010 and routinely skated before sellout or near-sellout crowds.
“The Rush really had a great thing going on, both winning on the ice and filling the stadium up and that’s what we’re trying to get back to,” said Rush president Joe Macdonell.
The team’s financial standing came into focus during the run-up to a June election to decide the fate of a city proposal to finance a $160 million addition to the civic center.
The Rush were thrust into the contentious debate at a May news conference called by Mayor Steve Allender and civic center officials to announce a revamped financial deal giving the Rush a $108,000 discount ($3,000 for each of 36 home games) in rent for the ice arena.
The city and civic center also agreed to absorb up to $350,000 in annual losses incurred by the team over the next three seasons, with the team agreeing to stay in the ECHL over the same period, and making every effort to remain in Rapid City if the team were sold.
Voters ultimately approved the civic center addition, but many took the news conference as a sign the Rush franchise was on the verge of folding or leaving Rapid City.
“Not true,” Macdonell said. “The Rush are here to stay and we are doing well. We’re committed to returning the Rush to glory.”
Toward that end, the Rush recently announced two significant fan packages for the upcoming season.
First, Rush season-ticket holders this year will each receive a personalized hockey jersey, valued at about $100.
Secondly, the Rush made a deal with the civic center to offer a seven-game ticket package, including an all-you-can-eat provision.
Both programs have been done elsewhere in minor pro sports, he said, but the jersey promotion marks a significant up-front expenditure for the team, with the civic center chipping in for the all-you-can-eat ticket package.
Each ticket-holder in that package can choose a hot dog, burger or a chicken sandwich, with a 24-ounce fountain drink, the civic center’s homemade chips, and a cookie, and go back for seconds and thirds.
Macdonell said the package is designed for families who may have only attended one or two games per year because of the combined cost of tickets and concessions.
“We think that’s going to take a bite out of what we hear as one of our complaints,” said Macdonell, who may or may not have been aware of the pun.
The seven-game plan, spaced at about one game per month, starts at $99 and includes the Oct. 20 home opener against the Kansas City Mavericks and several specialty jersey game nights.
Ticket holders also retain their seats for the opening round of the ECHL playoffs, he said.
Macdonell didn’t release figures, but preseason sales have the Rush within the top third of sales in all ECHL markets, he said.
Rapid City is the smallest market in the league, but the Rush are competing favorably against teams in much larger population centers, such as Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Toledo, he said.
On the ice, Macdonell said, the team has decided against affiliating with a Triple-A American Hockey League team or National Hockey League team for the upcoming season.
Last year, the Rush were affiliates of the NHL Minnesota Wild and the AHL Iowa Wild.
A rash of injuries at both the AHL and NHL level contributed to a higher level of player movement and a lack of consistency on the ice, with the Rush stumbling to an 0-5 start last year.
“We had more players under contract with Minnesota than we bargained for, certainly more than we had in the past,” he said.
“Playing (eventual ECHL champion) Colorado all the time, a couple of injuries we didn’t expect, all the up-and-down with Minnesota. It took a little air out of our bubble last year,” he said.
Playing as an independent will allow the Rush to sign good players who know they have a reduced chance to get pushed off the roster when players from the AHL or NHL get sent down.
So far, current player signings have the team excited for the upcoming season. The team is clinging to a strong finish last year, winning four of its last five games.
Macdonell said preseason player signings have generated enthusiasm from Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault and assistant coach Nello Ferrara, and that optimism is rippling through the rest of the front office. He hopes former and current Rush fans will share in the buzz.
“Everybody in this office and downstairs is saying we’re going to make this thing work and it’s going to be fun,” he said. “Come along for the ride.”