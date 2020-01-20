Rush's Saulnier named to ECHL all-star team

Rapid City Rush’s Brennan Saulnier will replace teammate Peter Quenneville and play in the 2020 ECHL All-Star Classic to be hosted by the Wichita Thunder at 6 p.m. Wednesday at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan.

Saulnier, a 6-foot, 180-pound forward from Halifax, Nova Scotia, has 14 goals and 14 assists for 28 points and a plus-minus rating of plus-2 so far this season. Quennevillewill miss the all-star game because he is currently on loan to the Rockford IceDogs of the American Hockey League.

Idaho’s Brady Norrish will replace Quenneville in the hardest shot competition in the ECHL skills competition.

In another all-star roster move, Kansas City’s Zach Osburn will replace teammate Justin Woods, who is injured.

The ECHL all-star game will be broadcast on the NHL Network.

The rest of the Rush will enjoy downtime during the ECHL all-star break before resuming play Friday against Wichita at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena, the first of a three-game series.

Games between the Rush and Thunder start at 7:05 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. The Rush and Thunder close the three-game set Sunday, starting at 4:05 p.m.

