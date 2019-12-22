Rushmore earns weekend split with Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls’ Anthony Valland scored two minutes into overtime to lift the Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Rushmore Thunder on Sunday at the Thunder Dome in Rapid City.
Valland’s game-winner thwarted a furious comeback by the Thunder, who scored two third-period goals to rally back from a 3-1 deficit and tie the game at 3-all.
Sioux Falls took advantage of its power play opportunities, particularly when skating in 5-on-3 advantages, and jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second period.
The Flyers had a two-man advantage late in the first period after Rushmore’s Duncan Chisolm went off for tripping at the 14:35 mark and Ethan Ellender followed him into the penalty box after being called for tripping 35 seconds later.
Skating with a two-man advantage, the Flyers’ Ryan Berglin staked Sioux Falls to a 1-0 lead at the 16:30 mark when he scored off a Cade Edwards assist.
The Thunder again had two players in the penalty box when the Flyers scored to make it 2-0.
Seth Stock was off on a double minor for cross-checking and a bench penalty put the Thunder on the short side of a 5-on-3 power play 2:16 into the second period. Defenseman Garett Everson snapped a wrist shot past Thunder goalie Abraham Partridge 31 seconds later for his fifth goal of the year to make it 2-0.
As Stock’s double minor was winding down, Rushmore’s Alec Humke skated up the left boards and threw the puck on goal from a tough angle. Humke’s shot got behind Sioux Falls goalie Kadin Huyser to pull the Thunder within 2-1 at the 4:16 mark of the second period. The goal was Humke’s sixth of the season.
The Flyers’ Emmett Hansen, scoring his fifth goal on the season, made it 3-1 when he scored unassisted at the 16:13 mark of the second period.
Rushmore climbed back into the game early in the third period with a pair of goals within two minutes of one another.
Hunter Walla made it 3-2 when he scored off a Nathan Bender at the 2:27 mark of the third period. The goal was Walla’s fourth of the season. Kael Delzer tied the game at 3-all when he scored at the 4:16 mark. Mason Harlan and Derrick Brown Jr. assisted on Delzer’s goal, his fourth of the year.
Valland notched his third goal and fifth point of the season when he scored an unassisted even-strength goal 2:08 into the third period.
Rushmore’s Abraham Partridge closed the game with a .846 save percentage after registering 22 saves from 26 shots on goal.
The Thunder (3-1-0-1, 7 points) return to action on Dec. 28 when they host the Oahe Capitals (2-1-0-0, 4 points) from Pierre at the Thunder Dome. The game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. start.
RUSHMORE 7: FLYERS 3: On Saturday, the Thunder scored four third-period goals as Rushmore knocked off Sioux Falls 7-3 in its home opener at the Thunder Dome.
Kael Delzer, who scored two goals, and Hunter Walla staked Rushmore to a 2-0 lead after both scored in the opening 4:41 of the game before Sioux Falls’ Valland made it 2-1 when he scored at the 11:43 mark.
The teams traded goals in the second, with Alec Humke scoring for the Thunder and Garret Everson tallied for the Flyers to make it 3-2.
Ethan Ellender made it 4-2 Rushmore when he scored 5:55 into the third period. Everson answered back with his second goal of the game to draw the Flyers within 4-3.
The Thunder rattled off three unanswered goals in a 5-minute span, with Eveneau Rasby, Nathan Bender and Delzer scoring for Rushmore to make it 7-3.
Derrick Brown Jr. assisted on five goals for Rushmore.
The Thunder outshot the Flyers 53-39. Rushmore’s Abraham Partridge stopped 36 of the 39 shots he faced, a .923 save rate.