Rushmore earns weekend split with Sioux Falls

As Stock’s double minor was winding down, Rushmore’s Alec Humke skated up the left boards and threw the puck on goal from a tough angle. Humke’s shot got behind Sioux Falls goalie Kadin Huyser to pull the Thunder within 2-1 at the 4:16 mark of the second period. The goal was Humke’s sixth of the season.

The Flyers’ Emmett Hansen, scoring his fifth goal on the season, made it 3-1 when he scored unassisted at the 16:13 mark of the second period.

Rushmore climbed back into the game early in the third period with a pair of goals within two minutes of one another.

Hunter Walla made it 3-2 when he scored off a Nathan Bender at the 2:27 mark of the third period. The goal was Walla’s fourth of the season. Kael Delzer tied the game at 3-all when he scored at the 4:16 mark. Mason Harlan and Derrick Brown Jr. assisted on Delzer’s goal, his fourth of the year.

Valland notched his third goal and fifth point of the season when he scored an unassisted even-strength goal 2:08 into the third period.

Rushmore’s Abraham Partridge closed the game with a .846 save percentage after registering 22 saves from 26 shots on goal.