The Rushmore Mall has a new, court-approved manager.
In paperwork filed earlier this week in 7th Circuit Court in Pennington County, Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle approved a motion by attorneys representing Wells Fargo Bank, which owns the nearly $100 million in debt owed by the shopping center, to appoint Carmen Spinoso, a Syracuse, N.Y.-based real estate investor, as receiver for the Rushmore Mall.
Last month, Rushmore Mall LLC defaulted on two loans owed to Wells Fargo, initiating the transition of the property. Attorneys for Rushmore Mall and a spokeswoman for Washington Prime Group, the Maryland-based parent company of Rushmore Mall LLC, declined to comment for this story.
A hearing scheduled for Thursday in the Rapid City courthouse was cancelled.
Spinoso, who owns and founded Spinoso Real Estate Group, did not return phone calls and emails requesting comment. Information on the company website noted the real estate group advertises itself as turning around commercial properties that are "distressed" or "under perform." The website claims 34 properties under company management.
In Judge Pfeifle's order, she notes that Spinoso is "competent and qualified to act as receiver in this matter." As receiver, Spinoso was immediately authorized to take control of the property, including, among other things, leases, a list of tenants, and passwords to the mall's Facebook account. Spinoso is also able to sue delinquent tenants. In a separate legal action, Rushmore Mall brought civil action against Pizza Pasta, Inc., a former mall tenant, for unpaid rent.
Court documents also lay out that Spinoso will be paid a start-up fee of $25,000, and collect a monthly percentage of gross revenue of the property and other fees associated with managing the property. At any point, the court order also spells out that Wells Fargo can request an appointment of another receiver.
In documents filed in June, a representative for Rushmore Mall said the center was struggling with revenue from tenants. One anchor tenant, Sear's, closed in April. Another anchor tenant, Herberger's, announced it would close later this summer.
Jason Zimmerman, a professor of economics at South Dakota State University, said once the larger stores go, the smaller ones often follow.
"When those stores close down, it severely reduces foot traffic in the mall and makes the smaller specialty stores less viable," Zimmerman wrote in an email to the Journal. "Then those stores leave and the whole problem snowballs."
Rushmore Mall, a fixture off Interstate 90 since its opening in 1978, has remained open without interruption during the ownership transition, announcing new store-wide sales on social media.