Rushmore Mall to host cornhole tournament

Test your skills this weekend at the West River Cornhole Tournament at Rushmore Mall in Rapid City. The tournament will take place near JC Penney.

The tournament starts Friday with registration at 6 p.m.; the bags fly from 6:30-9 p.m.

On Saturday, registration starts at 11 a.m., and the tournament runs from noon-5 p.m. Prizes are more than $700 in gift cards from Rushmore Mall stores and cash. Anyone can play.

The mall will provide bags to players who don't have their own. For more information, go to facebook.com/westrivercornhole/ or call 605-348-3379.

