Rushmore Mall to reopen Thursday morning

The Rushmore Mall will reopen to mall walkers at 10 a.m. Thursday after wet tiles are replaced.
General manager Sandy Brockhouse said the high-wind event on March 29 caused roof damage that allowed water into the ceiling. She said the mall closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday to allow the roofing company to work on the affected area.
"We didn't want tiles to fall and hurt someone," she said.
The work is expected to be completed Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, and then it's back to business as usual, Brockhouse said.
The Rushmore Mall is typically open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
