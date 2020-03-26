Rushmore Plaza Civic Center May 13 Day of Excellence rescheduled for 2021

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Day of Excellence event scheduled for May 13 has been postponed.

Organizers said the 2020 event will be rescheduled to May 12, 2021.

Day of Excellence organizers have set up a social media event on our Day of Excellence Facebook page to spread words of wisdom and positivity on May 13.

Anyone who has already purchased tickets will receive a refund. Customers who paid with a credit and/or debit card will be automatically refunded; depending on the banking institution, it may take between 7-10 business days to show on the account.

Customers who paid with cash or other means will receive a check in the mail to the address on file.

Customers who purchased through a 3rd party vendor (Click Big Deals, StubHub, etc.) will have to contact the vendor directly to be refunded.

For questions regarding refunds, please contact the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center box office at saram@rushmoreplazacc.com or evans@rushmoreplazacc.com.

To stay updated on other cancellations or postponements please visit gotmine.com/coronavirus.

