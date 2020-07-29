Rushmore Plaza Civic Center releases Reopening Guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center released its facility Reopening Guidelines on Wednesday, which address sanitation, social distancing guidelines, cashless payments, food policies, and messaging to customers.

“Utilizing CDC, state, and local recommendations these guidelines represent practical best efforts to proactively invest and keep our community, staff, tenants, lessee’s, fans and guests safe when attending functions and events at the facility,” Executive Director Craig Baltzer said in a press release.

Noticeable changes to address the COVID-19 pandemic include posted signage in areas with high visibility, frequent public address announcements to promote proper cleanliness and social distancing, and portable hand sanitizing stations. Custodial staff will be wiping down high touch points, according to the press release.

“In addition to the visible changes that start Wednesday, we will also be limiting the main entrance into the building to the west side entry located nearest the Fine Arts Theatre during regular work days/non-event days and for visitors to check in at our administrative offices and for assistance with box office questions,” said Baltzer. “Although, as a general practice, multiple entrances into the facility will only be available for large-scale events and on days where we have a large number of guests expected.”