Rushmore Plaza Civic Center releases Reopening Guidelines

The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center released its facility Reopening Guidelines on Wednesday, which address sanitation, social distancing guidelines, cashless payments, food policies, and messaging to customers.
“Utilizing CDC, state, and local recommendations these guidelines represent practical best efforts to proactively invest and keep our community, staff, tenants, lessee’s, fans and guests safe when attending functions and events at the facility,” Executive Director Craig Baltzer said in a press release.
Noticeable changes to address the COVID-19 pandemic include posted signage in areas with high visibility, frequent public address announcements to promote proper cleanliness and social distancing, and portable hand sanitizing stations. Custodial staff will be wiping down high touch points, according to the press release.
“In addition to the visible changes that start Wednesday, we will also be limiting the main entrance into the building to the west side entry located nearest the Fine Arts Theatre during regular work days/non-event days and for visitors to check in at our administrative offices and for assistance with box office questions,” said Baltzer. “Although, as a general practice, multiple entrances into the facility will only be available for large-scale events and on days where we have a large number of guests expected.”
The facility also will create social media and e-blasts awareness campaigns regarding best practices for those visiting the facility, along with reminders of changes that will effect visitors during events.
Other changes include defined traffic flows to keep proper social distancing and a clear-bag policy for all ticketed events. In addition, coat and bag check will be suspended indefinitely and changes to lost and found practices will be implemented.
“We appreciate the community’s cooperation as we strive to make the guest experience as safe as possible for all,” said Baltzer. “These reopening guidelines are a good start with moving in the right direction, and as we move forward we are able to adjust the guidelines."
