A candidate who withdrew from a South Dakota state Senate race has been chosen to replace himself on the ballot, despite questions about the legality of the action.
The candidate is Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, who is the incumbent state senator in Legislative District 30. The district includes Custer and Fall River counties, and a portion of Pennington County.
In the June 5 primary election, Russell was nominated by Republican voters in District 30 to run for re-election. He garnered 61 percent of the votes to beat former legislator Bruce Rampelberg, of Rapid City (26 percent), and Patricia Shiery, of Hot Springs (13 percent).
But Russell was also campaigning at the time for the Republican nomination to run for attorney general of South Dakota, which was to be decided June 20-23 at the Republican Party’s state convention in Pierre.
Russell faced a dilemma because of South Dakota Codified Law 12-6-3, which says no person may be a candidate for more than one public office, unless one of the offices is president or vice president. The law prohibited Russell from being nominated for attorney general if he was already a candidate for the state Senate, so he withdrew from that race on June 22.
On June 23, Republicans at the state convention chose Jason Ravnsborg as their nominee for attorney general.
Friday evening in Custer, members of the Republican central committees of Pennington, Custer and Fall River counties who reside in District 30 gathered to choose a state Senate replacement candidate for Russell. He sought to replace himself, but he faced a potential legal hurdle in South Dakota Codified Law 12-6-55, which spells out the process for withdrawing from an election after being nominated and says, “No name so withdrawn shall be printed upon the ballots to be used at such election.”
Nevertheless, the central committee members chose Russell to replace himself on the ballot. He received more votes than two other men, Rampelberg and Travis Bies, of Fairburn, who also sought the nomination.
Russell won the Friday evening vote handily, according to Dan Lederman, the chairman of the state Republican Party, who presided at the meeting.
When contacted Monday and asked about the legality of Russell’s selection, Lederman declined to offer an opinion.
“I’m just going to say the state party doesn’t take the role of a court to interpret the law,” Lederman said. “Our job is to hold the replacement election, and we did.”
Lederman said Monday he was preparing to send Russell’s certification of nomination to South Dakota Secretary of State Shantel Krebs. She told the Rapid City Journal prior to the state Republican convention in June that Russell could legally withdraw from his state Senate race, lose the attorney general nomination and then seek to be renominated in the Senate race.
Russell did not return messages this week from the Journal. The Hot Springs Star reported that Russell fielded a question during Friday evening's meeting about the legality of his renomination.
"You know, anybody can sue over anything, but the will of the voters is the key in this situation," Russell said, according to the Star. "When you poll-down 72 percent of the vote last October and you get 60-some percent this cycle, to deprive you and to deprive the Republican Party of their candidate is a tall order for any judge."
Rampelberg told the Journal he will not mount a legal challenge to Russell’s renomination, while Bies did not respond to a phone message.
Russell's opponents in the Nov. 6 general election, Gideon Oakes, a Libertarian, and Kristine Ina Winter, a Democrat, both said they have no current plans to challenge the legality of Russell’s candidacy.
Any such challenge might be complicated by South Dakota Codified Law 12-6-64, which says, “The laws of this state pertaining to primary elections shall be liberally construed so that the real will of the voters may not be defeated by a mere technicality.”