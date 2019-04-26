A Russian woman who admitted to being a secret agent for the Kremlin and has a South Dakota boyfriend has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Maria Butina has been jailed since her July 2018 arrest and will get credit for time served. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan also ordered Butina deported after she completes her sentence.
Prosecutors alleged Butina, 30, gathered intelligence on American officials and political organizations and worked to develop relationships with American politicians through her contacts with the National Rifle Association.
Court documents filed in 2018 revealed Butina was talking to the FBI in South Dakota before her arrest. She was keeping the talks secret from her South Dakota boyfriend, Paul Erickson, who is the subject of a separate fraud prosecution.
Chutkan said she was imposing the sentence to reflect the seriousness of the offense and to promote deterrence.
Butina pleaded guilty last year to a conspiracy charge and admitted she covertly gathered intelligence on the National Rifle Association and other groups at the direction of a former Russian lawmaker.
Butina said she was "ashamed and embarrassed" by her own actions.