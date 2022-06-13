 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rusty Wallace named Sturgis Motorcycle Rally grand marshal

The city of Sturgis announced Monday that NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace will be the 2022 City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally grand marshal.

Wallace was the 1989 NASCAR Cup Series champion, the 1984 Rookie of the Year and 55-time Cup Series race winner.

Wallace’s accomplishments have been widely recognized, both on and off the track. He is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame, and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

He is known to many for his work as lead analyst for MRN Radio – the voice of NASCAR. In 2019 Wallace and his youngest son, Stephen, started Southern Country Customs based in Mooresville, North Carolina. Southern Country Customs is a premier builder of custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Wallace will help kick-off the 2022 City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally during the opening ceremonies starting at noon Aug. 5 at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis.

The City of Sturgis 82nd Motorcycle Rally will take place Aug. 5 - 14. To learn more about this year’s event visit: https://sturgismotorcyclerally.com.

