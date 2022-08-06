Rusty Wallace relishing grand marshal’s role at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS — NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace’s first trip to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was a chance to experience the rally firsthand, while just mixing in with the crowd.That was 19 years ago.

Now Wallace, 65, a NASCAR Hall of Famer long retired from the driver’s seat, is a center of attention as grand marshal of the 82nd Sturgis rally and he’s relishing every moment.

“I just really love it. I’m just so excited to be the grand marshal, it’s unreal,” Wallace said, as he prepared to lead an estimated 168 riders in Saturday’s 20th annual Mayor’s Ride through the Black Hills.

“When I got the phone call and got the opportunity, I said ‘hell, yeah, I want to do it,’” he said.

Wallace has become a fixture at Sturgis since 2003, when NASCAR’s then-president Mike Helton invited him and several other drivers, including Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and Tony Stewart, to spend a few days at the rally.

The group flew by helicopter and private jet from a race in Pocono, Pennsylvania, to Rapid City Regional Airport, where their motorcycles awaited. They stayed at Danny Gray’s Deadwood Roadhouse, Wallace recalled.

“He (Helton) said, ‘I just want to take you guys out and let you have a little fun outside of racing,’” Wallace said. “We had a great time.”

Wallace won 55 NASCAR Cup Series races and the 1989 series point championship over the course of a 25-year NASCAR racing career.

A native of the St. Louis area, Wallace started his racing career on the United States Auto Club and American Speed Association stock car circuits.

He finished a remarkable second at Atlanta, driving for Roger Penske in his NASCAR debut in 1980, and was named NASCAR Rookie of the Year in 1984. He was first-ballot selection for the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2013.

Wallace moved to the broadcast booth after retiring from driving, serving as lead analyst for ABC/ESPN’s coverage of the Indianapolis 500 in 2006-07, and for ESPN’s NASCAR broadcasts from 2007-2014. Currently he is heard on the Motor Racing Network’s 700 affiliate stations and on SiriusXM Radio.

Wallace and son Stephen recently started Southern Country Customs of Mooresville, North Carolina, specializing in customizing high-end Harley-Davidson Street Glide and Road Glide motorcycles.

On Saturday, Wallace rode a just-completed creation from his shop, a gleaming burnt orange metallic Harley. He said about 30 friends and employees from the custom shop accompanied him to Sturgis this year.

Wallace has a busy week ahead. In addition to his grand marshal duties, He will also lead the Rusty Wallace Charity Ride on Wednesday, starting in Spearfish, proceeding up Spearfish Canyon, on to Deadwood and down Boulder Canyon to Sturgis and its finish at the Buffalo Chip Campground.

Wallace said his favorite ride is the route of Saturday’s Mayor’s Ride, taking motorcyclists up Vanocker Canyon, through the Needles and to Mount Rushmore, before concluding at the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park.

“It’s a long ride, but it’s a lot of fun,” Wallace said.

Proceeds from the Mayor’s Ride go to Sturgis’ first responders, police, firefighters and ambulance, and other local charities.