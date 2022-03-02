Ryder announces Democratic bid for U.S. House seat

Ryan Ryder, a Democrat from Black Hawk, formally announced Wednesday that he is running for South Dakota's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ryder is the first Democratic candidate to announce a bid for the seat currently held by Republican Dusty Johnson. Johnson is also being challenged in the Republican primary by state Rep. Taffy Howard of Rapid City.

“While I respect Rep. Johnson and his primary opponent, there are real differences between us," Ryder said in a statement. "I believe our state and our nation are more important than party politics."

Ryder said he entered the race because he wanted to see South Dakotans have a choice at the ballot box in November. He said he disagreed with Johnson's votes on the federal infrastructure package and on voting rights.

"Rep. Johnson voted against the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would have strengthened our democracy across the United States. Rep. Johnson also sits on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, but he voted against the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill," Ryder said. "That was a bad vote for South Dakota. South Dakota deserves a member of Congress who will put people over party every time.”

Ryder received his law degree and joined the U.S. Air Force. In 2001, he was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base as an assistant staff judge advocate, where he served as both a federal prosecutor and criminal defense attorney.

In 2006, Ryder began work as a deputy state's attorney for Pennington County. He also serves on numerous boards, and is a member of the Knights of Columbus and South Dakota Partners in Policy Making.

He ran unsuccessfully for the District 33 state Senate seat in both 2018 and 2020.

South Dakota's primary election is scheduled for June 7. The general election will be held on Nov. 8.

