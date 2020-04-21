Ryder of Black Hawk to seek state Senate seat in District 33

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ryan Ryder of Black Hawk will be the Democratic candidate for the South Dakota Senate in District 33, which includes Black Hawk, Northdale, Summerset as well as communities west of Rapid City via Nemo Road, SD-44, and Sheridan Lake Road.

Ryder has been a resident of the Rapid City area since 2001. After growing up in central Pennsylvania and attending college in Wheeling, West Virginia, Ryder attended the University of Dayton School of Law in Ohio.

Ryder then joined the U.S. Air Force and served as an Assistant Staff Judge Advocate (JAG). Ryder was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, where the majority of his work involved litigation of criminal trials — both as a defense attorney and a federal prosecutor.

After his term of service ended in 2005, Ryder, his wife, and young children settled in Black Hawk. In 2006, Ryder began work as a Deputy State’s Attorney for Pennington County. He left that position in 2013 to devote full attention to his five children as a stay-at-home father.

Ryder has been involved locally with officer positions on the Children’s House Montessori School Board, South Dakota Parent Connection, Knights of Columbus, and the Autism Society of the Black Hills. He is a member of South Dakota Partners in Policymaking, and he and his family are members of Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City

