S.D. Attorney General to 'not take sides' in case that could determine future of ICWA

A spokeswoman for Rep. Dusty Johnson said the Native American Caucus asked all representatives to join the briefs in November, but he decided not to sign "because he believes this decision is best determined by the judicial branch."

"I support tribal self-determination, and I also support keeping children with their families. This case is incredibly complicated and should be left to the courts to decide," Johnson wrote in the email.

Sen. Thune's office did not respond to requests for comment.

The nine tribal nations within South Dakota joined 477 other federally recognized tribes in signing a brief in support of ICWA.

ICWA's intent

ICWA was passed in 1978 to "protect the best interests of Indian children and to promote the stability and security of Indian tribes and families," the law says. It was created in response to states removing Native American children from their families at disproportional rates and for often unfair reasons and usually placing them with non-Native families.