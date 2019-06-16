After suffering an injury and a stroke, single father Art Saunders of Rapid City wasn't able to take care of his 8-year-old son Joseph. He lacked a support system of family or friends who could help, so Saunders turned to the Safe Families for Children Program.
The program gives Rapid City-area parents a safety net when sudden crises temporarily leave fathers and mothers unable to care for their children. The program’s ultimate goal is to keep children safe and families intact.
“I was so worried about losing Joseph,” Saunders said recently. “The Safe Families for Children program eliminated the worry so I could focus on recovering.”
In times past, grandparents, neighbors or relatives might have filled the gap and cared for children in emergency situations, but many families don’t have those support people, said Renee Eggebraaten, branch director of Bethany Christian Services of Rapid City. Safe Families for Children is a program of Bethany Christian Services, but it serves families of all faiths and backgrounds.
Safe Families provides care for children of all ages. Locally, parents most often turn to the program when they are facing homelessness, medical issues or domestic violence situations, Eggebraaten said. Safe Families is a haven for parents whose own extended families face “generational challenges” and can’t provide help. In other cases, parents have moved and now live far from their family and friends.
“We are able to surround families in crisis with support and help them regain stability,” Eggebraaten said. “The children are placed with a loving host family for a short time, and they become part of a new support network.”
One of the program’s goals is to prevent children and teens from going to foster care.
“Our goal is to keep families together as much as possible. This is a great program that allows us to do that,” said Alison Preston-Smith, public relations manager for Bethany.
While foster care is designed to help children for weeks or months at a time, or perhaps until kids are adopted, Safe Families for Children specifically focuses on filling short-term needs.
“The real difference with Safe Families and foster care is that the kids we see are not being abused and neglected. They don’t need to go into the state system. It would bog that system down further,” Eggebraaten said. “Safe Families is intended to keep kids from going into that system who don’t need to be there.”
Safe Families for Children has a network of trained, vetted volunteer host families who must pass background checks and home inspections. Typically, children are placed in temporary housing for three weeks to a month, Preston-Smith said. Some families might only need help for a few days or a weekend.
“It really depends on the family’s situation. It could be increased or decreased depending on the family’s needs,” Preston-Smith said.
Safe Families coordinates with local churches to recruit and then become supportive networks for volunteer host families. The program launched in Rapid City in 2014 and, in 2018, between 15 and 20 families hosted 35 children.
Safe Families always needs more host families and volunteers to help with support services, Eggebraaten said.
The beauty of Safe Families for Children is that host families sometimes build long-term friendships the families whose children they care for, Eggebraaten said.
“One of the things we hope for is that a long-term relationship can be developed between the placing family and the host family and that does happen,” she said. “We need to keep rebuilding our volunteer pool to keep people available for new families coming in.”