The Rapid City Journal is honored to once again offer the Peggy Sagen Memorial Scholarship to aspiring journalists.
The $1,000 scholarship is open to any South Dakota high school graduate pursuing a journalism-related college degree. The academic scholarship is funded through the Lee Enterprises Foundation and relies on initial funding from community members who want to preserve Sagen's legacy.
The scholarship honors her work ethic and commitment to journalism and the newspaper business. Sagen was from Sturgis and spent 25 years working for newspapers in California and Utah before returning to South Dakota in 1995, when she was named editor of the Journal.
"We are honored to help keep Peg's legacy alive through giving a young person a start in this rewarding and important profession," Journal Editor Chris Huber said.
After she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2003, Sagen continued in her role as editor of the Journal for 2-1/2 years, retiring less than three months before her death in August 2006.
To apply, send a one-page letter that speaks to why journalism is important in your life along with a current resume to chris.huber@rapidcityjournal.com with Peg Sagen scholarship in the subject line.