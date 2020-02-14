Salamun announces candidacy for City Council seat in Ward 3

Former City Councilman Jason Salamun has announced his intention to seek the City Council seat in Ward 3 in the June 2 election.
“Rapid City is where possibility lives. As we look at the opportunities and challenges ahead, we need proven leaders who can bring people together and make things better” Salamun said. “I’m here to serve and help our city be the best place possible.”
Salamun was elected to serve on the Rapid City Common Council from 2016-2019.
During that time, he was unanimously elected as City Council president where he along with other leaders worked to advance significant efforts such as Ascent Innovation, Elevate Rapid City and the new Civic Center Arena.
Moving forward, Salamun aims to promote economic growth, strengthen city services, and help Rapid City be an even better place to raise a family and enjoy life.
As for what led him to seek a return to public service, Salamun said, “It was my honor to serve Rapid City and, quite frankly, I did not want my public service to end. This past year, I’ve had overwhelming support from family, neighbors and community leaders to stay engaged in public service. With a career change and a new season in life, I’m blessed with an opportunity to continue serving our community and my neighbors in Ward 3.”
Salamun draws from a wide range of experiences, including serving as vice president of Operations and Strategic Services at Black Hills Federal Credit Union, guiding Organizational Development and Branding at a Fortune 500, and in his current role as chief of staff and operations for Fountain Springs Church. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Salamun has served on various boards and initiatives and is a graduate of both the Leadership Rapid City and Leadership South Dakota programs.
Salamun and his wife, Gwyn, have a son who is an active duty soldier in the U.S. Army and a daughter who will graduate from high school in May.