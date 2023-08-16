Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun is workshopping a new program he hopes will provide more safety in Rapid City's parks.

The program is currently in the planning stages, and Salamun is looking at having it ready for the 2024 budget.

He’s looking at starting a City Park Ranger Program now because he doesn’t want to wait until something bad happens to address it. He’d prefer to have it in place before the need arises.

“I’d much rather have the complaints, ‘Oh, you don’t need a City Park Ranger Program. Nothing’s gonna go wrong in the parks,’ than, ‘How come you’re not doing anything about the parks?’” Salamun said.

Currently, the city is exploring the concept by looking at different communities around the country that have city park rangers, especially ones that have a lot of park space.

Rapid City has over 1,700 acres of green space and this program would span across all major park systems.

Salamun said he hopes to have a pilot program first to see if it has a positive impact in the community and improves park safety. Only a handful of people would be working as park rangers in this pilot program. Depending on the results of the pilot, the city can determine whether it’s worth the investment to do more.

Rangers would be uniformed and have code enforcement authority. They would be able to cite someone if they are doing something in the park that they shouldn’t be, like spray painting or littering. They would also patrol the areas, probably in pairs.

If they see something that is above writing a ticket, such as violent behavior, they would have a direct line to law enforcement.

The program idea came about when Salamun was still an alderman, and during a time when the Rapid City Police Department was short-handed by about 34 officers. Salamun said he had gotten calls from residents about park safety across town. The concern was illegal activity happening at playgrounds, restroom vandalism, camping and off-leash dogs — things that made people feel unsafe, according to Salamun.

“I want all people to thrive,” Salamun said. “I want people to prosper in Rapid City, and it's hard to prosper if you don't feel safe and if you have limited resources, which has been part of our challenges.”

The park ranger program should also benefit the police department, because officers can focus on other areas of the city.

Rangers would be able to report problems in the park to the Rapid City Parks Department, such as sidewalks that need replacing or something broken on playground equipment.

Salamun also said he can see an educational component to the program. With rangers being in the parks often, they will know the wildlife, plants and the vegetation of the outdoors and their conditions.

Some details still need to be planned and thought out. They aren’t sure who they will be hiring for this position or what qualifications are needed, he said.

Currently, the city has security that goes through many of the park areas at night when the parks are closed. They make sure restrooms get locked and shoo people out. A detail that needs to be ironed out is what times park rangers will be patrolling.

There is a presence in the parks from RCPD, the Rapid City Fire Department, Quality of Life unit and Mobile Medics. Salamun just wants to provide extra resources to certain areas.

With park rangers and law enforcement, they still can’t be everywhere, all hours of the day.

“We want you to be safe in your parks right now; you don't have to wait till a City Park Ranger Program to care about safety in our parks," Salamun said. "If citizens see something, they should say something — then we will respond. I have the utmost confidence in our law enforcement officers that that's what they want as well. They all want a safe place to live, and so that takes a community to make the community even better."