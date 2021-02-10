Salamun voices concern on release of public information by city

Salamun said the city's release of the unredacted complaints was a major problem for him and that he would like to see a new process devised by City Council.

"I don't know if we followed (the process) correctly or not. I just think it felt clunky and at the end of the day, I don't think we all want people's addresses and signatures floating out there in this day and age," he said.

City Councilor Darla Drew disagreed with Salamun, saying if people are going to file formal complaints against city officials, they need to understand that the information is public.

"If you sign a complaint and you give your address, it's because you want to have your voice heard. What are you afraid of," Drew said. "If you put your name on a referendum, a complaint or a petition, that means that you'll be responsible for what you wrote your name on. If you're going to do that, if you're going to step out and let your feelings be known, you're not hidden."

City Councilor Greg Strommen agreed with Drew that formal complaints filed against city officials should be public and should include information about the person filing the complaint. However, Strommen said the public should try to speak with someone about their concern prior to filing a formal complaint.