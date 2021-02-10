Salamun voices concern on release of public information by city

City Councilor Jason Salamun voiced concerns Wednesday over the release of documents related to a code of conduct complaint against Council President Laura Armstrong that contained the names and addresses of those filing the complaint.
"My big disappointment in the entire process was that we released private data, including addresses and signatures, of citizens when it was unnecessary to the complaints," Salamun said during a City Council working session.
Salamun's concern comes after a story published by the Journal included unredacted copies of almost 100 complaints filed against Armstrong. The Journal obtained the complaints through a Freedom of Information Act request to the City Attorney's office.
The City Attorney's office did not redact the names, addresses or signatures on the formal complaints and were not required to do so under South Dakota state law.
Assistant City Attorney Wade Nyberg said what is allowed when releasing personal information on formal complaints under state law is something that needs to be researched further.
"The question as far as if there is state law that requires (the release of the information), I don't know that there is," Nyberg said. "Can you alter that — yes, I think you can alter the process. I think redaction is probably something we can accomplish."
Salamun said the city's release of the unredacted complaints was a major problem for him and that he would like to see a new process devised by City Council.
"I don't know if we followed (the process) correctly or not. I just think it felt clunky and at the end of the day, I don't think we all want people's addresses and signatures floating out there in this day and age," he said.
City Councilor Darla Drew disagreed with Salamun, saying if people are going to file formal complaints against city officials, they need to understand that the information is public.
"If you sign a complaint and you give your address, it's because you want to have your voice heard. What are you afraid of," Drew said. "If you put your name on a referendum, a complaint or a petition, that means that you'll be responsible for what you wrote your name on. If you're going to do that, if you're going to step out and let your feelings be known, you're not hidden."
City Councilor Greg Strommen agreed with Drew that formal complaints filed against city officials should be public and should include information about the person filing the complaint. However, Strommen said the public should try to speak with someone about their concern prior to filing a formal complaint.
"If you're going to come in here and make a complaint or a public comment, you should have the wherewithal to have your name and address published," Strommen said. "I don't see what the problem is, but I do think that if there is a problem — there's another way to go about it rather than just go up here and say I don't like the way that this was done."
City Councilor John Roberts said he agrees names and addresses should be published on formal complaints, but not until after the City Council sees them.
"If it should be released, absolutely, the people who put their name and their address on there, that should be released and not redacted," Roberts said.
Armstrong said if a resident has an issue with a council member, then she would hope that there would be willingness to meet and discuss those concerns prior to filing a formal complaint with the City Attorney's office. However, if the formal complaint is filed the name and address should be part of the complaint for accountability.
"Maybe we can avoid the whole complaint process with a civil conversation, work through our disagreements and spare everybody the heartache, the time, the energy, taxpayer dollars — that's a concept," Armstrong said. "We can sit down and maybe not rely on rumor and innuendo, slander or libel. I would start there and then I fully agree that we should have a concrete process."
No action was taken Wednesday to address the policies on code of conduct complaints. However, the council said they would like to have a formal discussion on the matter in the near future.
