Salvation Army bell ringer receives diamond pendant necklace for her efforts

For the past two years, The Salvation Army of the Black Hills has teamed up with Riddle’s Jewelry to encourage volunteers to sign up to ring bells for the Red Kettle Campaign.

Every bell ringer who completed a two-hour shift during the campaign was entered into a drawing to win a diamond pendant necklace valued at $900, courtesy of Riddle’s Jewelry.

Nancy Fisher, who volunteered at Family Fare in Baken Park in Rapid City, is the 2021 winner. While receiving the necklace on Friday, she said that she and her husband retired in 2021 and decided to ring bells for the first time.

"We had so much fun doing it that we kept signing up for more opportunities to get out there," she said Friday. "I encourage anybody to do that because it is so much fun. You see people you know and it's just a good little social mixer, also."

Fisher said it's important for people to get out and volunteer, particularly the younger generation. She said she would love to see families ring the bell together. She said people can expect to see her and her husband being bell ringers again.

Every day, there are 28 volunteer bell ringer positions to fill for the holiday season starting on Black Friday through Christmas Eve throughout Rapid City and the Black Hills.

To date, The Salvation Army has met its $438,000 goal for our 2021 “Hope Marches On” campaign,” said Major Jerry O’Neil, The Salvation Army Black Hills Area Coordinator. He said Friday that they reached about $445,000.

“We are very pleased with donations and couldn’t have reached this without the hard work and dedication of our volunteers," he said. "When you volunteer to ring bells, you help improve and even save lives. The money dropped in a red kettle goes right back into our local community. By volunteering even just two hours of your time, enough money is raised to feed a family of four for an entire week.”

In addition, funds are used to provide toys for children, and used throughout the year to provide other basic financial and material assistance of food, clothing, household items, utility assistance, and more to those in our community in need.

The Salvation Army of the Black Hills helped 4,120 people in need during the holidays. With the support of donors and partners, the organization distributed 1,174 food boxes along with 13,075 toys and gifts for children.

To volunteer at a red kettle, visit registertoring.com. Christmas wouldn’t be complete without the Angel Tree program with Christmas trees in local businesses covered in paper Angel tags, labeled with a child's wants and needs. To get involved and to see what opportunities are available, contact Angie Mason, Event & Volunteer Coordinator at 605-342-0982 or email angie.mason@usc.salvationarmy.org.

