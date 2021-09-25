Salvation Army hosting Coats for Kids next week

The Salvation Army will host its 2021 Coats for Kids next week to help children and teens prepare for colder weather. New coats will be provided to kids in kindergarten through grade 12. The Salvation Army anticipates it will give away about 600 coats.

Parents can apply for a coat for their child and receive a coat on the same day. The Coats for Kids event will be from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 at The Salvation Army office, 405 N. Cherry Ave. in Rapid City.

To apply for a coat, bring photo identification and proof of age (such as a Medicaid card or birth certificate) for each child. For more information, call 605-342-0982.

Although temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s this weekend, winter is on its way. Ronda Kreber of the local Salvation Army encourages parents to plan ahead.

“No child goes away without a coat. We’re prepped and ready for the event. I’m hoping we have a good turnout because winter’s coming. It will be here before we know it,” she said.

Any individual or organization that would like to donate new coats for Coats for Kids can take them to The Salvation Army office on Sept. 27. Sizes 5 and 6 coats are most needed at this time, Kreber said.

