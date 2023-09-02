Sandstone Hills Drive from Colorado Boulevard to Windmill Drive in Spearfish will be closed beginning Tuesday for 7 to 10 days.

The contractor will perform specified underground infrastructure repairs and subsequently pave a temporary asphalt patch over the settled areas to provide a hard surface for the coming winter.

A consulting firm will perform geotechnical soil borings in the area to aid in determining a more permanent solution for the roadway. The permanent repairs and resurfacing are scheduled to be performed in 2024.

The detour route around the closure will be located on Colorado Boulevard, 27th Street and Windmill Drive.