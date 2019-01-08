Try 1 month for 99¢
In this Feb. 27, 2018, file photo, businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks at P.S. 282 to celebrate more than 200,000 students served by the Sanford Harmony program in the New York metro area in Brooklyn, N.Y. On Tuesday, the billionaire announced he would donate $55 million to Children's Home Society.

 Amy Sussman/AP Images for Long Island University and National University System

SIOUX FALLS | South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford has donated $55 million to Children's Home Society.

Children's Home Society says the donation, announced Tuesday, is the largest one-time gift ever received in the Sioux Falls-based nonprofit's 125-year history.

The human services organization also has a facility in Rapid City. A spokeswoman for the organization said the gift will support the organization all across South Dakota.

Sanford says the services provided by Children's Home Society are "invaluable," and he hopes his gift inspires others to support the organization "as it head into its next century of service."

Sanford, a billionaire credit card magnate, has made several donations to Children's Home Society over the last two decades. Children's Home executive director Bill Colson says Sanford approached him about the organization's greatest need.

The latest gift will help expand Children's Inn facilities, which will include the T. Denny Sanford Shelter of Hope, and fund Children's Home statewide staff recruitment and development.

