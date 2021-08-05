 Skip to main content
Sanford Health targeted by cyber hackers
Sanford Health targeted by cyber hackers

Sanford Health Lab
SIOUX FALLS | A leading healthcare system based in Sioux Falls has acknowledged that its been targeted by hackers.

Sanford Health President and CEO Bill Gassen on Wednesday confirmed to the Argus Leader that the organization was working to resolve the cyber attack.

“Sanford Health has experienced an attempted cyber security incident, and we are taking aggressive measures to contain the impact,” Gassen said. “We are doing everything possible to minimize disruption.”

Sanford Health information technology staff were alerted Tuesday evening that its cyber network was being breached.

Sanford officials did not provide details as to the nature of the cyber attack or its impact, other than to say they are not aware of any personal or financial information of patients, residents or employees being compromised by the breach.

“We have engaged leading IT security experts to assist in the response, and have notified and will be working closely with federal authorities,” Gassen said.

