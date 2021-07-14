Sanitary district moves forward with sewer reroute to avoid sinkhole

The Northdale Sanitary District is taking its first steps to reroute a sanitary sewer main that could be in danger of collapse due to a sinkhole.

The sinkhole opened in the Hideaway Hills neighborhood on April 27, 2020, exposing an abandoned gypsum mine and displacing more than 40 people from 15 homes.

The sewer force main is in danger of collapsing due to the sinkhole, although it isn’t compromised quite yet. There are at least two lawsuits filed in relation to the sinkhole collapse.

During the July meeting, the Northdale Sanitary District board voted unanimously to bore 15 holes about 50-feet deep along the reroute path, which is parallel to Interstate 90 and along the back fence of Hideaway Hills Homes.

Project engineer Leah Berg said the testing is included in the plan submitted to the state board for the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources $440,000 loan.