Santa delivers Christmas cheer with help from Ellsworth airmen and USPS employees

Frigid temperatures didn’t stop Ellsworth airmen from delivering a little Christmas cheer to Youth & Family Services kids Thursday afternoon.

Ellsworth Air Force Base’s 28th Operations Group, along with Santa himself, delivered more than 125 gifts to infants, toddlers and preschool children enrolled in YFS’s Child Development Center in Rapid City.

Employees from Rapid City’s United States Postal Service made sure the program’s school-aged children were taken care of, as well, with an additional 25 gifts.

This year marks the 16th that members of the 28th Operations Group have teamed up with airmen from the 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to deliver toys provided by squadron members and their families. The 28th Operations Group is comprised of the 28th Operations Support Squadron, 34th Bomb Squadron and the 37th Bomb Squadron.

Sixteen years ago, the toy drive began with an idea from the 28th Operations Squadron, and members who wanted to bring a little Christmas cheer to an organization in the community and make a difference in the lives of children and families.

That spirit of giving soon spread to the squadrons that make up the 28th Operations Group. These active duty members and their families enthusiastically began adding to the growing pile of presents for YSF children.

Located in Rapid City, Youth & Family Services provides programs to more than 14,000 children and families each year across western South Dakota.